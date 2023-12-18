SUTTON, Mass. - Now in their 39th year of business, hand-painted collectibles are the specialty of Vaillancourt Folk Art.

“We are known for Christmas,” company president Luke Vaillancourt said.

What You Need To Know Vaillancourt Folk Art was started by Judi and Gary Vaillancourt in 1984



The Sutton business specializes in hand-painted chalkware collectibles



Judi Vaillancourt has created and painted nearly 3,000 designs since starting the business; and continues to create new pieces every year



Chalkware was a Victorian art form where plaster was molded. Vaillancourt Folk Art focuses on a contemporary form of chalkware using vintage confectionery molds to shape the pieces

It’s a family business for Vaillancourt - his parents Judi and Gary started it all in 1984.

“My mother's the designer, my father runs the business, and it really started with the gift of three antique chocolate molds," Vaillancourt said. "My mother received three chocolate molds for Christmas one year and she saw the detail within the molds. She decided that she wanted to create something and really bring that detail to life.”

The Sutton business has expanded in the last 39 years, but still follows Judi Vaillancourt’s original methods of creating chalkware.

“All of the pieces are poured as a liquid plaster into the molds," Vaillancourt said. "And then it all comes out looking like a blank three-dimensional canvas.”

From the molds to the artists' tables, Vaillancourt said every piece is carefully crafted to inspire the joy of the holiday they are known for. And he said now, in a way, their family has expanded over the years as well.

“Well, you know it's funny, it started as a family business and as we grown, you know, our employees really are like family," Vaillancourt said. "You know, we all get together. We have, you know, fun celebrations at Christmas time. We get to know each other very well. And the fact that they're able to do such high-quality work really is special and meaningful.”

Next year marks the 40th anniversary for the business and Vaillancourt said they plan to celebrate.

“We have a lot of different pieces that we're going to be introducing next year and some one-of-a-kind, some limited editions," Vaillancourt said. "And then also we're opening up the catalog to showcase some of the older pieces that we've done that are probably new for a lot of collectors.”

Vaillancourt said his parents’ mission of creating art to be cherished will continue to be their specialty for years to come.

“You don't get a lot of high-quality Christmas products," Vaillancourt said. "And our goal is really to be the finest art product in the Christmas line.”