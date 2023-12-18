Gov. Kathy Hochul and other elected officials were in attendance Monday for the opening of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Welcome Center at Niagara Falls State Park, a $46 million facility that the governor’s office says will provide modern amenities and information on the region to millions of yearly visitors.

The 28,000-square-foot center features new ticketing and information desks, new concession spaces, restrooms, green roof elements and glass walls and a low roof to maximize views of Niagara Falls.

The final phase of the project, which does not have a completion date, will see the creation of a museum with immersive exhibits.

“There is no place in the world like Niagara Falls, and our State park has always been a beacon of natural beauty and historical significance, captivating visitors with its awe-inspiring landscapes and iconic waterfalls,” Hochul said in a statement Monday. “Today we unveil our commitment to elevate this state jewel even further as we roll out the welcome mat to welcome the world to our state's natural gem. This new building is a wonderful addition to this already stunning park and will help visitors plan both their visit to the park as well as to the many businesses and attractions the City of Niagara Falls and Western New York has to offer.”

At the opening, Hochul also announced two additional investments in Niagara Falls: an $8.5 million renovation of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center auditorium and a $2.5 million restoration of historic buildings at Oakwood Cemetery.

The governor's office says the renovation of the NACC auditorium will include restoring it to its "original historic grandeur while integrating the equipment, technology, and support spaces needed to transform the theater space into a venue suitable for hosting modern live productions," while the restoration at the Oakwood Cemetery will include new roofs, structural repairs, stonework and painting for the Chapel, the Green & Wicks mausoleum and the Stone Office.