CLEVELAND — National labor leaders gathered in Cleveland Monday to announce project labor agreements (PLAs) will be soon required for federal construction projects over $35 million across the country.

What You Need To Know Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su was in Cleveland Monday to announce project labor agreements (PLAs) will be required for federal construction projects over $35 million across the country



Su said this will help to ensure the projects are finished on time, on budget and on task



Cleveland Building and Trades Council Executive Secretary Dave Wondolowski said it will also ensure good pay and safe conditions for workers

“This is a win all around,” Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su said. “It’s a win for the federal government because when we invest our money, we want the projects done on time, on task and on budget. It’s also a win for the federal government because the president has said were going to build an economy that leaves no one behind, and coming to Cleveland and making sure that our federal dollars are being used in a way that lifts up the entire community, is very important to us. And that’s why this is going to be a win all around.”

PLAs are pre-hire collective bargaining agreements with construction unions that establish terms and conditions for the project.

“Project labor agreement is a contract between the labor and the owner that ensures union labor will be building the project,” Cleveland Building and Trades Council Executive Secretary Dave Wondolowksi said. “It also ensures that the job will be built efficiently. Almost all project labor agreement work is done on time and on or under-budget. And it ensures that people in the community are going to get a fair shot at the jobs.”

Wondolowski considers the new requirement a win for union workers because he believes PLAs help ensure good pay and safe conditions on job sites.

Su said PLAs also support equitable pathways for community members into union jobs to help ensure the workforce accurately reflects the community and local people are employed.