Over the last year, farmers have faced challenges of many kinds: the May frost that devastated vineyards and apple orchards; both too-dry and too-wet weather throughout the spring and summer; and inflation and high input costs impacting their bottom line.

However, farms have adapted by implementing things like cover crops to prevent soil erosion; diversifying their operation by including agrotourism attractions; extending their seasons with hydroponic growing methods; and Cornell University researchers continue to develop hybrid crops like rot-resistant grapes and broccoli better suited for the Central New York’s climate.

In the upcoming year, farmers will continue to deal with the challenges of weather and inflation, changes to the overtime threshold for farmworkers and a new farm bill. Here is a look back at some photos from the last year in agriculture.

Jarrad Nwameme on his grandfather's farm in Windsor. They are trying to share a message of "Make Farmers Black Again" by stamping it inside their egg cartons. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Kienan Gridley, owner of Gridley's Cold Spring Beef Farm in Fayetteville, reaching to scratch then head of one cow. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

The youngest of the fifth-generation maple syrup producers at Tibbitts Maple carries buckets of sap into their sugar house. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Bryn Carr, owner of Wensleydale Cottage Farm in Homer, moves a bale for their beef cattle. She raises beef, pork, eggs, turkeys, produce and maple syrup. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

With the help of controlled enviornment agriculture, Abby Lepak is able to use hydroponic growing methods to produce lettuce, herbs and mircro greens all year. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

In Ontario, New York, tomatoes grow at a the Intergrow hydroponic facility which supplies grocery stores with tomatoes. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Bison butt heads at Skaneateles Buffalo, owned by Ellen and Tony Rusyniak. They raise and sell bison meat from their heard of nearly 170 bison in Homer. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

A visitor at Indian Creek Farms in Ithaca picks strawberries which were impacted this season by dry conditions and high input costs. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Green beans are sold during Madison County's open farm day at the Salt City Harvest Farm. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

A farmer drives a group of farm visitors to see Texas longhorns up close at Albanese Longhorns in Cazenovia. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Exhibitors move their pigs through the show ring at the New York State Fair. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Exhibitors wash their horses in preparation for a show at the New York State Fair. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

A father lifts his son up to pick an apple at Beak and Skiff in Lafayette. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

The view from the top of Rick Villnave's farm in Little York which was formerly a ski slope. Villnave has implemented cover crops to reduce soil erosion on his fields. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Beekeeper Raymond Lowe tends to a few of his hives at Hiwire Honey in Lafayette. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Alexa and Jacob Newton owners of Hillside Farms in Truxton stand next to their pasture-raised turkeys that were butchered for Thanksgiving. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Cornell researchered look into the viability of rice as a crop in New York. The flood-tolerant crop could be an option for farmers in agricultural floodplains to diversify their operations. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)