An appeals court on Monday rejected former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' effort to move the Fulton County, Georgia, election interference case against him to federal court.

What You Need To Know An appeals court rejected former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' effort to move the Georgia election interference case against him to federal court



Meadows was indicted alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others on charges they schemed to illegally keep the Republican nominee in power despite losing the 2020 election



The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit unanimously rejected Meadows' bid, upholding a lower court's decision from September to keep the charges against him in Georgia



The appeals court held that "Meadows' charged conduct" in the case "was not performed under color of his federal office," and removal to federal court does not apply to former officials

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit unanimously rejected Meadows' bid, upholding a lower court's decision from September to keep the charges against him in Georgia. The appeals court held that "Meadows' charged conduct" in the case "was not performed under color of his federal office," and removal to federal court does not apply to former officials.

Meadows was indicted alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others on charges they schemed to illegally keep the Republican nominee in power despite losing the 2020 election. Four people have already pleaded guilty in the Georgia election case after reaching deals with prosecutors. The remaining 15, including Trump, Meadows and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, have pleaded not guilty.

Meadows is one of five defendants seeking to move his case to federal court. Such a move would mean drawing from a jury pool that includes a broader area than just overwhelmingly Democratic Fulton County. It would also mean a trial that would not be photographed or televised, as cameras are not allowed inside. But it would not open the door for Trump, if he’s reelected in 2024, or another president to pardon anyone because any convictions would still happen under state law.

The ruling comes just days after the panel of appeals court judges heard arguments in the case. They expressed skepticism about whether the Federal Officer Removal Statute, which allows federal officials to move legal cases against them to federal court when they are related to their official duties, applied to Meadows since he's no longer in his official role.

Chief Circuit Judge William Pryor, an appointee of President George W. Bush, said it makes sense that Congress would write such a law for current federal officers who are still involved in running the government but the case of a former officer “doesn’t involve the ongoing operations of the government."

Circuit Judge Robin Rosenbaum, an appointee of President Barack Obama, asked prosecutor Donald Wakeford about a possible chilling effect, giving hypothetical scenarios where federal officials who do things that may not be popular as part of their official duties could change their behavior out of fear of a state prosecution that couldn’t be moved to federal court once they leave office.

Wakeford said those hypotheticals involve an “abuse of prosecutorial discretion.” He said the statute must be taken as written and pointed out that state courts are capable of applying the law.

Meadows attorney George Terwilliger, who served as deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, seized on the idea of a chilling effect and said his own “decision making would have been really different” if he had known he could be prosecuted in state court without the possibility of moving a case to federal court the moment he left office.

Terwilliger also argued that the charges against Meadows stem from “acts taken in the West Wing of the White House by the highest appointed” official in the White House, arguing that he was performing his official duties. Meadows’ lawyers have argued that Jones was wrong both in requiring Meadows to prove that “a heavy majority” of the actions for which he is charged related to his role as chief of staff and in finding that “political activity” was outside the scope of his duties.

Circuit Judge Nancy Abudu, appointed by President Joe Biden, seemed concerned that, during his testimony in the lower court, Meadows didn’t appear to provide any “outer limits” to the scope of his duties.

Prosecutors have repeatedly said Meadows has failed to show any connection between this work and his official duties. Wakeford said the removal statute is meant to protect federal authority.

“I think, ultimately, this is a case where, once again, there is no federal authority to protect,” he said.