In an interview on Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that he expects senators to go home for the holidays without reaching a deal on a $100 billion package to fund border security efforts and the militaries of Israel and Ukraine as they wage their respective wars.

“I think this will go into next year,” Graham said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press," adding that he's "been talking to the people at the [negotiating] table."

“We feel like we're being jammed," he continued. "We're not anywhere close to a deal. It'll go into next year.”

President Joe Biden in October urged Congress to pass a $106 billion measure that includes military aid for Ukraine and Israel, as well as humanitarian aid for civilians impacted by both wars and money to bolster security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The White House wanted the bill to be passed before the end of the year, warning Ukraine is running out of funds as it works to repel Russian invaders. The country’s president, Volodmyr Zelenskyy, came to Washington himself last week to make a direct appeal to lawmakers.

The supplemental request package, which also includes funding to combat China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region, has been stalled by Republicans’ demands of the White House and Senate Democrats on border and immigration policy. Republicans have said changes to the country’s border policies is a requirement for President Biden to get the aid he wants for Israel and Ukraine approved.

“Time is of the essence and time is already running out,” Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “I understand the importance of the local priorities, and I understand how important the border discussions are. We can just only pray and hope that there will be resolve there.”

Republicans in Congress want a dramatic restriction of the asylum system and a revamp of border security laws, raising the threshold for asylum applications and increasing immigrant detention and the pace of deportations. Biden has said he’s willing to “make significant compromises on the border” to get the Israel and Ukraine funding.

But Senate negotiators are still far apart and the House has already left town for the holidays.

While there was hope for a deal Sunday, Graham was pessimistic. According to Politico, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and top Republican negotiator James Lankford of Oklahoma said that “there are ‘significant issues still under discussion.’” McConnell couldn’t say if there would be a vote this week even as negotiations continued on Sunday, Politico reported.

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales, who represents a Texas border district, said on “Face the Nation” on Sunday that Democrats need “to sweeten the deal” with provisions that would label drug cartels as terrorist organizations and create stricter punishments for smugglers.

Graham spoke of extreme scenarios, including terrorists coming into the country over the southern border and attempting a 9/11-level attack. In fiscal year 2023, Border Patrol detained over 160 individuals on the FBI’s terrorism watch list at the southern border. But that represents less than a tenth of a percent of Border Patrol encounters and, according to the Department of Homeland Security, being on the watch list doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a suspected terrorist. Family members and associates of suspected terrorists can also end up on the list.

There has not been a terrorist attack on U.S. soil orchestrated by individuals who crossed the southern border.

The South Carolina Republican also declined to denounce comments from former President Donald Trump, the 2024 GOP presidential primary frontrunner, on Saturday describing immigrants as “poisoning the blood of our country.” Democrats, including Biden’s campaign, and historians have drawn a line between the dehumanizing, white nationalist rhetoric and that of Adolf Hitler.

“We're talking about language. I couldn't care less what language people use, as long as we get it right,” Graham said. “I understand why people want to come to America, but we have chaos. And we need to create order.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.