ORLANDO, Fla. — As storms are expected to pick up this afternoon, one restaurant that sits on the waters of New Smyrna Beach says they feel prepared, despite being flooded in 2022.

Crabby’s Bar and Grill opened in September 2021 and with a successful launch, James Thubur, who has been a manager at the restaurant for a year-and-a-half says he takes pride in what he does to put a smile on customers’ faces.

“I love the variety of people that come in and whether it’s tourists, locals that come in all the time — I love making people happy. When I’m giving them food, they’re happy, especially with the scenery that we have here,” said Thubur.

With heavy rain in the forecast, Volusia County officials say the coast could see waves of up to ten feet with rainfall of two to five inches and people in low-lying areas should take precautions, specifically in surf areas.

Thubur says he and his restaurant staff are used to storms, but feel that today’s weather won’t nearly be as bad as what they’ve previously gone through.

“With Hurricane Ian that came around, we did get some water damage. We lost all the TV’s upstairs, a whole bunch of the fans, the tables got messed up from it and we had some water damage inside, but it’s all been fixed,” said Thubur.

Thubur says in dangerous weather, he and his staff do a few things to take extra precaution.

This includes putting out sandbags, but one thing Thubur says is a plus for them is the fact that the restaurant is elevated, so water flows down the driveway.

“Oh 100 percent — we’re definitely prepared. We probably won’t be opening up our upstairs due to the weather and the wind coming straight from the beach,” he said. “So with us not opening up our upstairs, that’s our way we prep,” said James.

The restaurant plans to stay open until closing, which is at 10 p.m.