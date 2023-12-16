TAMPA, Fla. — Tesla is recalling nearly all of its vehicles sold in the United States to fix defects in the system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention while using Autopilot.

The recall comes after a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into a series of crashes that happened while Autopilot was in use, some of which were deadly.

Rahul Razdan studies the safety of autonomous vehicle technology at Florida Polytechnic University. Razdan said Tesla drivers shouldn’t be overly concerned about the recall and explained it’s meant to regulate and improve the technology.

“I think the recall is to protect Tesla owners from themselves around these self-monitoring systems,” said Razdan, the senior director for special projects at Florida Poly. “If you’re not trying to take a nap while you’re driving or if you’re not trying to fool the system explicitly by - I’ll call it questionable behavior - I don’t think you should be too concerned.”

The Autopilot feature utilizes cameras inside and outside the car the monitor the surrounding area and driver activity. Blount already got the software update and explained there are more prominent visual alerts when the driver isn’t engaged and it’s easier to turn Autopilot on and off. He believes the recall will ultimately make driving safer.

“It’s pretty common. Every few months you get software updates,” he said. “But then I saw the headline and once I understood why they were doing it, I was glad because you see the YouTube videos of people taking advantage of the system and making it dangerous.”

Razdan explained this type of technology is beginning to infuse the modern world — including in public transit, agriculture and the industrial sector — but he said there is still a lot to be worked out.

“The hardest problem is the passenger car problem and that’ll be one of the last places where we’ll see success,” Razdan said.

