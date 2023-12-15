SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Spring Green, Wisconsin just earned a spot on an international list of “The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024” by Travel Lemming.

The village of less than 2,000 people about an hour west of Madison is known for its strong arts scene.

A business that’s been a strong part of that scene is celebrating 50 years in business.

Wilson Creek Pottery is owned by Shannon Porter and Ashley Pfannenstiel. The couple bought the business 11 years ago. They said they will never forget when they told their families they were moving from big-city Chicago to rural Wisconsin to learn how to run a pottery studio.

“Blank stares,” laughed Porter. “There was just no context for it, you know? They had no idea why we were doing this.”

Porter and Pfannenstiel studied under potter Peggy Ahlgren, who originally opened Wilson Creek Pottery in 1973. The building used to be a small cheese factory.

The couple fell in love with the beauty of Spring Green, even though they had a lot to learn about pottery.

“We really had no idea what this was going to be, but we’ve been figuring it out,” said Porter. “We’ve hit a million roadblocks. We’ve cried, screamed and celebrated. Boy, have we learned a lot.”

In the process, they’ve mastered the potter’s wheel and kiln and have become known for their unique stoneware. Using their hands to create new pieces has become therapeutic for them.

“If I have been away from the wheel for a while, I crave getting back to it,” said Pfannenstiel. “I find if I am not centered as a person if I’m away from it.”

They feel the same about Spring Green. Whenever they leave, they always crave their return home.

They said others would be surprised at how many people around the country know about the tiny village and Wilson Creek Pottery. They get orders and visitors from all over the U.S.

“It’s really incredible that we have the opportunity to do this,” said Porter. “To get to make something together, that is in good service to others and the community, and to our own values and lives.”