COLUMBUS, Ohio — Furby, Barbie Dream Homes, and Elmo slides may sound like a holiday wish list from years gone by, but those gifts are in demand in 2023, making Santa, parents and gift-givers get creative in how to make dreams come true.
It's also an opportunity for con artists to take advantage of people, making them a modern-day Grinch.
“In many cases reported to the BBB scam tracker, buyers thought they were ordering a high-quality toy,” said Judy Dollison, who serves as the President of the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio. “Instead, they received a cheap counterfeit version or, the products never shipped and the websites simply vanished.”
In response, the BBB urges consumers to do three things:
- Only buy toys from reputable stores and websites.
- Don’t fall for unreasonably low prices because if a price sounds too good to be true, it probably is
- Research before purchase. If you think a site is reputable and want to make a purchase, cross check the page with the BBB scam tracker website and ensure the business has a working customer service number.
You can click here to learn about other ways to keep you and your family's information safe during the holiday season.