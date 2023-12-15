COLUMBUS, Ohio — Furby, Barbie Dream Homes, and Elmo slides may sound like a holiday wish list from years gone by, but those gifts are in demand in 2023, making Santa, parents and gift-givers get creative in how to make dreams come true.

It's also an opportunity for con artists to take advantage of people, making them a modern-day Grinch. 

What You Need To Know

  • The Better Business Bureau suggests buying toys from reputable stores

  • Scammers will create social media ads and fake websites to show popular toys for very low prices 

  • Consumers should always check to see if a business has a customer service number before making any purchases 

“In many cases reported to the BBB scam tracker, buyers thought they were ordering a high-quality toy,” said Judy Dollison, who serves as the President of the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio.  “Instead, they received a cheap counterfeit version or, the products never shipped and the websites simply vanished.”

In response, the BBB urges consumers to do three things: 

  • Only buy toys from reputable stores and websites.
  • Don’t fall for unreasonably low prices because if a price sounds too good to be true, it probably is 
  • Research before purchase. If you think a site is reputable and want to make a purchase, cross check the page with the BBB scam tracker website and ensure the business has a working customer service number. 

You can click here to learn about other ways to keep you and your family's information safe during the holiday season. 

 