COVINGTON, Ky. — A one-year-old Covington-based distillery steeped in history is expanding its operations.

It is named after Henry Wenzel, the Covington manufacturer who operated a soft drink factory in the building shortly after it was built in 1873



Wenzel Whiskey is the first distillery in Covington since Prohibition



Brand ambassador Bill Whitlow said guests can expect a new experience each time they visit Wenzel Whiskey.

“I will guide you through tasting the different barrels from different distilleries," he said. "Last week ... people were tasting from two different Kentucky distilleries, a Georgia distillery and an Indiana distillery."

Whitlow has always dreamed of breaking into the bourbon industry and making his mark, he said. Over the past 10 years, he helped open Wiseguy Lounge with Goodfella's Pizzeria and other places recognized as top bourbon bars.

When expanding to Covington, Whitlow said he noticed a hole in the market.

"Covington is the fifth-largest city in Kentucky and is a gateway to Ohio; the [I-71/75] interchange is one of the busiest sections of the interstate in the country," he said. "Yet there was no bourbon being produced in Covington since Prohibition."

With a little brainstorming and a lot of hard work, Whitlow and his team opened the distillery 150 years shy of the original owner of the building where it operates.

In their research of purchasing the bar, they discovered the previous owner, Henry Wenzel I, mixed his own bourbon in the 1800s for a bar he owned near the distillery. Whitlow wanted to bring that to life for others while paying tribute to the original owner.

"It's pretty cool that you're able to be here, doing the same thing he was doing 150 years later," he said.

A few nights a week, the distillery opens to the Commonwealth, allowing visitors to create their very own blends. Soon, they won’t just be importing their bourbon from across the country, but will create their very own blends in Northern Kentucky.

Whitlow said the distillery will be operating by fall 2024. While it will take nearly five years to produce their own bourbon blend, they're excited to share it with Northern Kentucky residents.