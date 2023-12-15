ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jay Lindner, owner of An Old Time Christmas tree lot in St. Petersburg, spent part of Friday securing tents ahead of what is expected to be a windy and rainy weekend.

What You Need To Know Rainy, windy weather conditions expected this weekend



Jay Lindner, who owns An Old Time Christmas tree lot in St. Pete, prepared ahead of the storm by securing tents



Lindner has been at his St. Pete location for the past 10 years



RELATED: Storm system brings rain and wind on Saturday



SEE ALSO: Some Tampa holiday events cancelled due to severe weather weekend ahead

"That’s tightening up the tent so it doesn’t have any dips in it," Lindner said, as he tightened one ratchet strap after another. "It’s nice and tight, the wind just hits it and goes. Because if it has any dips or loose spots, it’ll start giving and it’ll start pushing on it hard.”

Lindner says he’s been selling Christmas trees to generations of families in Pinellas County for almost 40 years. For the past 10 years, he’s been at his St. Petersburg location where he’s confident ahead of what is traditionally a busy weekend for selling Christmas trees.

"They shouldn’t get blown over with the tents here, as long as the tents stay, the trees will stay,” Lindner said.

Meanwhile, with heavy rain expected this weekend, St. Petersburg officials are reminding residents that sand bags are available year-round. Residents can pick up a maximum of 10 bags per household.