ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The head of the Florida Republican Party is denying a report that he wants a couple million dollars to step down.

The website Florida Politics broke that story Thursday, saying Christian Ziegler was asking for a $2 million buyout.

He's facing allegations of rape but has not been criminally charged.

In a statement to Spectrum Bay News 9, Ziegler said the buyout request is not true.

Meanwhile, a woman has complained to law enforcement in Sarasota that Ziegler came to her apartment and raped her.

Ziegler and his wife Bridget admit to being in a three-way sexual relationship with the woman. But they say the sex was always consensual, including the encounter the woman says was a rape.

Bridget was not present for that.

The state GOP has called a meeting for Sunday in Orlando to discuss Christian Ziegler's future as party chair.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida Republicans have called on him to step down as GOP chair, but he has refused to do so.

In a recent message to Florida Republicans, Christian Ziegler said he would remain as chair "because we have a country to save and I am not going to let false allegations of a crime put that mission on the bench as I wait for this process to wrap up.”

Christian Ziegler's lawyer, Derek Byrd, said in an email this week that he is “hoping (the) investigation is closed soon.”

A Sarasota Police Department spokesperson said there is no timetable for the probe to conclude.