CEDARBURG, Wis. — The unseasonably warm temperatures seen Friday across Wisconsin brought many people outside, or at least left them wishing they could be.

With temperatures reaching into the mid 50s across southeast Wisconsin, downtown main streets in cities like Cedarburg were busier than usual.

As small businesses scramble to turn a profit in the midst of the holiday shopping season, warmer weather is often welcomed.

Maggie Dobson is the executive director of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce.

Dobson said when temperatures are more comfortable than usual, it leads visitors to peruse shops for longer and walk further distances through downtown. That usually translates to more sales for local businesses.

“Being outside in 15 degrees is a whole different ballgame than 50 degrees, so it does let people stay a little longer and gives them more time and a little more flexibility to spend the time outdoors without feeling uncomfortable,” said Dobson.

Warm weather for Chamber-planned events also bodes well for shopping. Dobson expected the city’s weekly Luminaries and Trolley Rides event to be busy Friday night with temperatures forecast to remain mild.

“When it is a nice warm day or warmer than usual, it does bring more people out to spend outdoor time versus just the normal things they would be doing inside,” said Dobson.

Warm temperatures don’t translate to increased profit everywhere.

That is true for Cedar Creek Outdoors, which sells outdoor sporting equipment, from snow boards to skis.

General Manager Nick Kochelek said with December largely devoid of snow, purchasing this type of equipment just isn’t top of mind for many people.

“It is too cold for people to get their bikes back out and they have put that in the past, but not cold enough for people to really focus in, and get the spark for people to want to go skiing or snowboarding or snowshoeing because there is no snow on the ground,” said Kochelek.

Kochelek said with several relatively warm winters over the past decade, some equipment simply doesn’t get the wear and tear it used to, meaning people don’t need to buy new gear as frequently.

Kochelek said he and staff are hoping snowy conditions make their way to Wisconsin soon.

While weather does have an impact on shopping habits, Dobson said people generally still come out to shop even when conditions aren’t ideal.

“Weather is relative, cold is cold,” said Dobson. “We love seeing people regardless of the temperature.”