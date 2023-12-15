SANFORD, Fla. — With rain on the way, business owners in Sanford say even though they're not on the coast, they are still preparing for significant weather impacts.

What You Need To Know Experts say 2 to 3 inches of rain are expected in parts of Central Florida this weekend



The city of Sanford has placed new vacuum sewer systems behind local businesses



Downtown Sanford's Jingle Jam has been canceled due to weather

Meteorologists say inland areas could see 2 to 3 inches of rain over the weekend, and property owners in parts of Sanford that typically flood from a simple rain storm say they are concerned.

Working to get ahead of the rain, Manikins Lounge owner Tom Morris was already prepping his bar Friday.

“We use this mop,” he said, gathering all his storm prep items. “And I bought the sweeper thing that pushes the water out.”

Morris was not just stocking shelves or getting ice ready, but bracing for what he knows could be coming this weekend.

“It usually comes through this front door,” Morris said, referencing the water from rain. “It will go from there to about 10 feet in to the bar.”

The lounge owner also says when a heavy rain comes through downtown Sanford, he has really bad plumbing problems.

“It’s insane,” Morris said. “When you come in here and are asking your employees who are bartenders and people who are door people to come in and get involved in category three water to try and get toilets to go down.”

When this happens, Morris said he pays an extra couple hundred dollars to his cleaning service for a more thorough and deep clean.

Part of his preparations also includes renting a porta-potty and putting it in the courtyard of his lounge. He said he does this when heavy rains are expected, so customers will have a place to go if the plumbing fails.

Before the weekend rain comes, Morris said he found a welcoming surprise while doing his weekend storm preps. A brand new vacuum sewer system has been installed a mere foot from his fence.

He says it’s the same sewage plate the city comes and tinkers with to help his flooding problem every time he calls. Problem is, Tom says it normally takes the city an hour or two to respond.

With the rain expected this weekend, Morris said he hopes all his preparations from the front of the house to the back will keep the inside dry.

The Jingle Jam Festival that was scheduled for Saturday in Downtown Sanford, and the Winter Springs Christmas event that was also scheduled for Saturday have both been canceled or postponed due to the weather coming in this weekend.