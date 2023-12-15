SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford’s Jingle Jam 2023 is officially canceled for the year due to heavy rainfall and the potential of flooding from weekend storms, according to officials.

What You Need To Know This is the second time the event was canceled this year, after officials canceled the event in August citing cost issues



Jingle Jam is one of two major events held in Sanford that business owners rely on



A statement was released on Facebook announcing the cancellation; officials say they are optimistic about trying in 2024

In a statement released on Facebook, the Sanford Main Street team shared that due to the "dangerous weather conditions forecasted for this weekend" they’ve officially made the decision to cancel the 2023 Jingle Jam street festival for safety reasons.

With storms expected this weekend, several communities are taking every precaution they can to prepare for the potential of heavy rainfall and flooding.

If you can recall the festival was originally scheduled to happen back in August, organizers shared that it costs around $60,000 to put on the free event each year which draws hundreds of people to the area. However, due to rising costs from inflation, the event was canceled at the time along with another popular event known as November fest.

Then last month, organizers announced that they were able to get approval for around $10,000, which officials say is around the amount used just to cover the cost of street closures and law enforcement. The event was then rescheduled for Dec. 16, but due to the weather expected, it's been officially canceled for the year.

In the cancellation announcement, officials said they are remaining optimistic about trying again in 2024.