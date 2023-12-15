GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gold prices have hit an all-time high, according to stock markets, and a Greensboro pawnbroker and jeweler said he has seen more of an interest in the metal.

What You Need To Know Carolina Silver and Gold have seen more people come in within the last week



Jeff Rubenstein started collecting coins when he was 12 years old





Rubenstein owns Carolina Silver and Gold

Experts say gold tends to perform well during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty because it doesn't deteriorate.

At Carolina Silver and Gold in Greensboro customers can buy and sell gold, jewelry and coins.

With the price of gold going up, the owner of the store says he has seen more people coming through his doors.

“It's record numbers of people both buying and selling,” Jeff Rubenstein, owner, Carolina silver and gold said. “It's gotten very interesting with the situation in the Middle East and all the unrest in the economy, it just propels the metal prices up.”

Some advice Rubenstein has is to sell your gold in chunks. Rubenstein says it’s a volatile market, and it’s a better investment for your money.

Rubenstein says interacting with customers and seeing what they have is his favorite part about the job.

“You always find something that's interesting with historical value once in a while, something I haven't seen in a long time, walks in the door,” Rubenstein said.

Longtime owner Rubenstein says he started collecting coins when he was 12 years old and shortly after that, he started buying and selling, which is what eventually led him to owning his own store.

Prices for the yellow metal jumped as much as 3% this week alone to reach $2,135 per ounce — beating the previous record of $2,072 from 2020.