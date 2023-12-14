SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A project to complete a beltway around Central Florida is taking longer than thought.

What You Need To Know FDOT says completion of the Wekiva Parkway at the I-4 interchange has been delayed in Seminole County



The Wekiva Parkway is expected to be completed in January now



When finished, the project will complete the Central Florida beltway around I-4

The Florida Department of Transportation was hoping to have the connection from Wekiva Parkway to State Road 417 at Interstate 4 in Seminole County completed by now.

“Unfortunately, we won’t be opening that before the end of the year, which was my hope at the beginning,” said FDOT District 5 Secretary John Tyler.

The final piece of the Wekiva Parkway, also known as State Road 429, is expected to be open in January now.

“When this connection at I-4 is complete, we’ll jump on the 429 and go north instead of going downtown (Orlando),” said Lamar Powers, who lives in Ocoee.

Powers said the Wekiva Parkway connection to I-4 in Seminole County will be helpful when he travels to St. Augustine to visit family.

“I’m 77. I don’t like being in thick traffic, just feel safer in less traffic,” he said.

The 429 and 417 will form a beltway around I-4, providing a new way to avoid I-4 in Central Florida.

Next year will be big for another segment of State Road 429.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is widening the 429 from four to six lanes from Tilden Road to State Road 414.

The project should be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.