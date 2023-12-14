PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Country singer Luke Combs has stepped up to help a Florida fan who was sued for selling unauthorized merchandise with his likeness on it.

What You Need To Know Luke Combs' attorneys filed a lawsuit against a fan who they accused of selling unauthorized merchandise with the singer's name and likeness on it





The fan, Nicol Harness, had sold 18 tumblers with the singer's name and image on Amazon for $20 each





Harness lost the suit and was ordered to pay Combs $250,000 Combs said he didn't know about the suit until it was over and would move to have it dismissed





He also promised to send Harness $11,000 and fly her to an upcoming concert

Nicol Harness, a disabled Pinellas County resident, said she sold 18 tumblers on Amazon with the singer’s name and likeness for $20 each.

She was ordered to pay Combs $250,000 after the singer’s lawyers launched a suit against Harness as an online retailer who sold unauthorized merchandise with his image or name on it.

The singer said in an Instagram post that he did not know about the lawsuit until he saw a story about it on the news, and immediately told his attorneys to find a way to dismiss it. Combs said he would also be sending Harness $11,000, and would start selling his own tumbler with proceeds going to pay for Harness’ medical bills.

Harness has heart disease and was recently hospitalized.

He also said he would fly her and her family out to an upcoming concert so he can meet her in person.

“This is not something that I would ever do," Combs said. "This is not the kind of person I am. I’m not greedy in any way, shape or form. Money is the last thing on my mind. I promise you guys that."

The original story came to light on Tuesday in a story by the Tampa station, WFLA.

A relieved Harness told the TV station Wednesday she was surprised when Combs called.

“He was a very nice guy, very understanding,” Harness said. “I explained to him what happened. He understood. I still can’t believe he called me and he is doing these things for me.”