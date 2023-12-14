The Maine chapter of the AFL-CIO is applauding the National Labor Relations Board for taking steps to force the coffee shop giant Starbucks to reopen stores it closed prior to unions forming, including a store in Portland’s Old Port.

The union accused Starbucks of shuttering several stores, including a location at 176 Middle St. that Starbucks closed in Nov. 2022, to prevent workers at the stores from unionizing. On Wednesday, the federal board agreed, announcing it would ask a federal judge to force Starbucks to reopen 23 stores, including the Middle Street location.

“Corporations like Starbucks are not above the law even though they act like they are,” said Maine AFL-CIO Executive Director Matt Schlohbohm. “Starbucks has routinely, systematically, and arrogantly broken our labor laws and sought to deny workers’ rights to collectively bargain. We applaud this decision to hold Starbucks accountable and order it to reopen and respect our first amendment freedom of association.”

The board also plans to ask the judge to seek compensation for former employees for lost wages and benefits, according to a statement from the AFL-CIO, which represents 42,000 union members and retirees in Maine.