VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials are saying they are closely monitoring severe weather that is expected to bring heavy rainfall and they are warning everyone the risk for rip currents is going to be high this weekend.

Officials are closely tracking an approaching storm system that is expected to impact the county on Thursday and lasting through the weekend, which may affect both inland and coastal areas.

“Officials recommend staying out of the water as conditions continue to deteriorate; however, if the decision is made to enter the water, a person should do so in front of a staffed lifeguard tower and remain in waist-deep water to firmly grasp the bottom,” the county stated in a press release.

Rip currents and high surf advisories are in place for this weekend.

Getting trapped in a rip current can happen suddenly. Safety officials say that rip currents are normally 10 to 30 yards wide and the best way to escape them is to swim parallel to the beach.

County officials are also urging inland communities to prepare for any flooding that might happen due to excessive rainfall.

Portable toilets, trash cans, and dog bag dispensers are all being removed until conditions clear up.