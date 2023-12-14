TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $6.5 million, through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF), in support of key infrastructure improvements.

What You Need To Know The governor seeks to create 2,900 new high wage jobs through these grants



It's also meant to facilitate growth in sectors like aerospace, defense and manufacturing



Investments in public infrastructure will help boost pay and businesses, the state's commerce secretary says

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners is set to get over $4.7 million to complete improvements to the Florida Crossroads Commerce Park. The park works to improve the food manufacturing, E-commerce and aerospace manufacturing industries, according to the release.

Additionally, the city of Ormond Beach will get $1.6 million to increase access and promote development at the Ormond Beach Airport Business Park. The Haines City government also will receive a $200,000 grant to repair a rail spur that has been inoperable for more than 10 years to attract businesses to industrial land in the area.

The funding is designed to help bridge supply chain gaps and increase access to industrial sites. The projects being funded will also help expand business opportunities and create more than 2,900 new high-wage jobs, as well as facilitate the growth of Florida’s aerospace, defense and manufacturing sectors, according to the governor’s office.

“In Florida, we are focused on making investments in competitive industries like manufacturing, which will continue to pave the way for a strong, resilient economy that generates business growth,” DeSantis said in a release.

According to Secretary of Commerce, J. Alex Kelly, key investments will focus on Florida’s future by providing site-ready infrastructure to any communities. As more people and businesses continue to move to Florida, investments in public infrastructure will help attract good, high-paying job opportunities and chances for relocation and expansion, Kelly said.