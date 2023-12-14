CLEVELAND — Kenny Kurland decided to close down his well-known deli, Corky and Lenny’s. His wife and co-owner, Amanda, said he decided Monday in the middle of the night.

“When he told me he was done, he woke me up at four in the morning and just started talking about how he was done,” he said.

Kurland’s father, Corky, opened the Jewish deli with his partner, Lenny, almost 70 years ago, but for awhile, it’s just been Kenny in charge. He said with the deli, and many other restaurants, struggling to find good employees, the majority of stress and work fell to him.

“I was behind the deli all day long, tons of catering. I was knocking all this work that maybe some of the other people couldn’t do quite as well, and I just, I’m here day and night and I just got tired,” he said.

Many people have posted on social media about the deli closing, and Kurland said he’s received many calls from customers in tears over it.

“I always knew that we were special, but I never realized we were this special,” he said.

As sad as Kurland has been over the place closing, he explained it is what is best for his physical and mental health, but there are plenty of things he will miss.

“The friendships, the people, the camaraderie, some of the employees, the ones that really made a difference here, the ones that were really special, the ones that were like family,” he said.

For now, Kurland has plans to enjoy other areas of his life, but said he hasn't ruled out reopening on a smaller scale, with just takeout or catering.