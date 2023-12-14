WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. — At regular intervals, Noah Johnson drove nails into the frame of the lookout he was building on a construction site in Wrightstown.

He’s a lead framer with Alliance Construction & Design.

“We build really cool stuff,” said Johnson, who has been with Alliance for the past five years. “You get on some pretty cool projects. You can stand back after it’s all done and be like, ‘Wow, I built that.’”

He’s part of a crew working on the new Cotter Gathering Center in Wrightstown. The building is expected to be finished this spring.

“Commercial building is booming right now. We’re going to be busy, busy,” Johnson said. “There’s lots of work.”

Based in Wrightstown, Alliance does work in commercial, residential and industrial markets.

Director of Field Operations Rob Flegner said the business continues to expand the breadth of work it’s pursuing. That has it looking for people.

“Right now, we’re looking for skilled carpenters. Anyone who has had a couple years of experience and touched the single-family and multi-family areas,” he said. “We’re also getting into panelizing some of our projects. So, people who have had exposure to panelized, maybe from the developer end of things.”

Flegner said they’re also seeking laborers.

“Laborers, day to day, they’re the support staff for all of our carpenters and for all of our superintendents,” he said.

There’s still a few more months of work ahead on the gathering center. More work is lining up behind it.

Johnson said there’s satisfaction that comes with building something that will be around for a long time.

“This building is going to be here longer than my life,” he said. “When you build something like that, you get a little bit of a sentimental attachment to certain buildings.”