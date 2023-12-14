Gov. Janet Mills announced today that the 2023 Hire-A-Vet Campaign has led to more than twice as many veterans being hired as her office had predicted.

The annual campaign, a collaboration that includes the Maine Department of Labor and the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services, aimed to connect veterans and military family members with potential employers.

The 100-day campaign’s goal was to see 100 veterans hired. Instead, according to the announcement, the campaign resulted in 237 people being hired.

"Veterans offer tremendous skills gained from diverse experiences and unique training that greatly benefit our workforce,” Mills said in a statement. “I extend my deep gratitude to all employers who participated and hired veterans and pledge that my Administration will continue to do all we can to help our veterans secure good paying, rewarding careers here in Maine.”

Those hired are working at companies throughout the state, including Pratt & Whitney, Northern Light Health, Bonney Staffing, MaineHealth, Bath Iron Works and the state of Maine. Hourly wages, according to the announcement, averaged $29.55.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Labor announced it was awarding the HIRE Vets Medallion to four Maine employers – Career Systems Development Corporation-Penobscot Job Corps Center in Bangor, the city of Westbrook, Concorde Jet Center in Brunswick and Deer Brook Consulting in North Yarmouth. The department issues the annual award, according to the announcement, to “employers who exemplify a commitment to employing military veterans.”

On Thursday, Mills congratulated the employers for their recognition.

“On behalf of the people of Maine, I thank these companies for recognizing the value that veterans bring to our state and for their commitment to hiring and supporting our nation’s heroes,” Mills said.