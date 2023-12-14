Former President Donald Trump returned to Iowa on Wednesday, the same day his trial for business fraud in New York finished hearing from witnesses.

As the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses approach, new polling shows Trump maintaining his frontrunner status in the state by double-digits, despite his extensive legal troubles.

At a rally in Coralville, Trump continued to ramp up his dark rhetoric, telling supporters in a more than hourlong speech that they have to help him get reelected so he can retaliate against his political enemies and the prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against him.

“Crooked Joe Biden and the far left lunatics are desperate to stop us by any means necessary,” Trump baselessly claimed. “They’re willing to violate the U.S. constitution at levels never seen before in order to win an election. They’re weaponizing law enforcement for high level election interference because they’re just losing so badly at the polls.”

As supporters cheered him on, the former president also pledged to Iowans that he would help farmers, lower gas prices and fight inflation if reelected. Gas prices have hit their lowest points this year, while inflation continued to ease in November, leading the Federal Reserve not only holding interest rates steady, but signaling cuts next year.

Trump urged his supporters to come out in big numbers for the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

"We have to put big numbers up, really big numbers," he said, later adding: "We are leading by a lot but you have to go out and vote. That margin of victory is so, so powerful."

“The promises that he made when he was campaigning the first time, he pretty much kept all those promises,” said Iowa resident Teann Wagner.

Paul Reed, an Iowa farmer, said of Trump, “I think he’s our best shot at someone bucking the establishment, making positive, real changes.”

Connie Dowling, who came to see Trump in-person for the first time, said, “I have the same philosophy that he does. He’s for the American people.”

A new Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll released this week logged 51% of respondents in support of the former president, an increase of eight percentage points since the same poll was conducted in Iowa. It’s the largest lead any Republican candidate in a competitive primary has had in the history of the poll, according to the Des Monies Register.

Trump is 32 points ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s still sitting in a distant second despite being endorsed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa-based evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats.

DeSantis was back in Iowa on Tuesday to take part in a CNN town hall, where he insisted he is the only Republican who can beat Trump one-on-one.

“Because the other candidates cannot get enough support from core Republicans and traditional conservatives to be able to go,” DeSantis said. “You can't just win with a slice of the party, you've got to have broad support, we'll be able to do that.”

The new Iowa poll shows DeSantis just three points ahead of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who was endorsed this week by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

After Iowa, the New Hampshire GOP primary will take place eight days later on Jan. 23.

Spectrum News' Joseph Konig contributed to this report.