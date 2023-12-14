WORCESTER, Mass. – Thursday marks the last night of Hanukkah, and Chani’s Deli in Worcester has been busy all week making and selling traditional foods.

Rabbi Mendel Fogelman of Central Mass Chabad, who oversees the deli, said it’s the only place in central Massachusetts that's kosher. He said their latkes and donuts have been flying off the shelves.

“People come from Boston, from New Hampshire – lines of people coming in, phone calls,” Fogelman said. “Not everyone knows how to make latkes like in the good old days, but we’re happy to help everybody.”

Everything is made fresh daily, and Fogelman said they’ve sold more than 7,500 donuts and latkes in the last week. He expects another busy day Thursday for the last night of Hanukkah.

“It’s really just a beautiful night, and, of course, people have to finish all their latkes,” Fogelman said. “People do celebrate, there’s something special about the last night. People say, ‘okay, let’s have another party, one more party.’

Fogelman said Hanukkah carries more meaning this year as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

All proceeds from the deli benefit programs at Central Mass Chabad.