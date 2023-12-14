ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly two dozen people spoke at Wednesday’s meeting on the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site.

And affordable housing was the main concern.

Affordable housing in the project remains a main concern



Some speakers said the 1,200 units of affordable and workforce housing planned for the site aren’t enough given the size of the project and the city’s need. Others asked for details on rents to be released.

“I would love to see the city work harder at real affordability because nowadays, when you say ‘affordable’ - affordable for who?” said resident Phyllis Young.

St. Petersburg’s director of economic and workforce development, Brian Caper, said affordable housing has been at the core of negotiations with developers.

“That number has been negotiated up from the original proposal. So, we’re very excited about that. We understand that that is a key piece for this development to be successful,” Caper said.

According to information from the city, there will be 99-year rent restriction covenants for the on-site affordable housing buildings.

“We’re going to have market rate housing, we are going to have affordable housing, but we’re going to mix that with retail and offices so that people can walk from the house to work,” said Michael Harrison, Hines’ regional investment officer for the southeast region.

Some speakers also said the current plan doesn’t make financial sense for the city, while others said they hope developers stick to their promises when it comes to hiring minority contractors to work on the project.