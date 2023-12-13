Vice President Kamala Harris will pitch state lawmakers Wednesday on adopting gun violence prevention legislation crafted by the Department of Justice, as the White House seeks to address the crisis in the absence of action from Congress.

What You Need To Know Vice President Kamala Harris will pitch state lawmakers on Wednesday on adopting gun violence prevention legislation crafted by the Department of Justice, as the White House seeks to address the crisis in the absence of action from Congress



The two pieces of recommended legislation would require safe storage of firearms and create reporting requirements for lost or stolen firearms, in an attempt to keep weapons out of the hands of unauthorized individuals — including K-12 school shooters, a majority of who the White House noted use a gun taken from the home of a friend or family member The White House says the gathering to promote the administration’s Safer Streets Initiative on Wednesday will include “nearly 100 state legislators,” including some who have successfully passed new gun laws and others who are interested in trying The effort comes as the U.S. has already seen more than 40,000 gun violence deaths — including nearly 23,000 suicides — for the second year in a row, according to the Gun Violence Archive

The two pieces of recommended legislation would require safe storage of firearms and create reporting requirements for lost or stolen firearms, in an attempt to keep weapons out of the hands of unauthorized individuals — including K-12 school shooters, a majority of whom the White House noted use a gun taken from the home of a friend or family member.

“We are going to continue to call on Congress to act, but in the meantime we are going to be working hand in hand to states to advance” the Biden administration’s policy prescriptions, White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention Director Stefanie Feldman said on a press call Tuesday, adding that her office and Harris would spend the coming months working “with states to make sure that they have additional resources and support they need to advance these agenda items.”

The White House says the gathering to promote the administration’s Safer Streets Initiative on Wednesday will include “nearly 100 state legislators,” including some who have successfully passed new gun laws and others who are interested in trying. A senior administration official said Republican lawmakers were invited, but could not say if any accepted the invite.

“We're going to have a bunch of state legislators there who have charted the course and succeeded in implementing new laws, investing new resources in preventing and responding to gun violence, and a lot of state legislators who are interested in following their leads,” a senior administration official said. “We will have state legislators who are really leading on this issue speak about their experience, how they got their legislation over the finish line.”

The legislation that would require people to swiftly report lost or stolen weapons is intended to help law enforcement, including the FBI, investigate trafficking, a senior Justice Department official said.

As for safe storage, the goal is to not only to keep the guns out of the hands of bad actors, but to prevent suicides, Feldman said.

“We know that safe storage saves lives,” Feldman said. “By making sure that we are storing firearms safely, we can all do our part to reduce the incidence of, not only school shootings, but also suicide by firearm, and other tragedies that occur when people who are unauthorized to have a firearm might get a hold of it.”

The senior Justice Department official said the legislation was inspired by laws passed in over a dozen states across the country.

Harris is also expected to discuss other actions the administration is recommending state governments take to combat gun violence: banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, making gun companies legally liable for gun violence in certain cases, creating a state-level office of gun violence prevention, investing in mental health and community violence intervention programs, and providing more support to survivors and victims.

The effort comes as the U.S. has already seen more than 40,000 gun violence deaths — including nearly 23,000 suicides — for the second year in a row, according to the Gun Violence Archive. There have been 636 mass shootings so far this year, which the archive defines as when four or more people are shot excluding the shooter.

In December alone, 10 people were killed across multiple mass shootings in Texas, another four were killed in Washington, and three were killed on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ campus. In October, an Army reservist allegedly killed 18 people and injured 13 others in Lewiston, Maine.

Faced with a slim majority in the Senate and a Republican-controlled House, Biden and Harris have very little hope of passing gun violence legislation before the 2024 election. A bipartisan gun violence bill passed last year that made modest changes to federal law was the most significant legislation of its kind in decades.

“Folks, we’ve got to get smart," Biden said last week as he visited Las Vegas after the mass shooting there. "There have been over 600 mass shootings in America this year alone, plus daily acts of gun violence that don’t even make the national news. All these actions I’ve taken as president of the United States to end this gun violence epidemic is not enough. We need Congress to step up.”