LAKE MARY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders say they are working on ways to attract high-paying jobs and companies to the area.

What You Need To Know Seminole County leaders say they are trying to attract businesses with higher-paying jobs to the area



They say more than 15 office spaces with at least 10,000 square feet are currently available



Several spaces available in the county can offer up to 90,000 square feet



Average salary in Seminole County about $58,500

The Seminole Board of County Commissioners recently voted to renew a contract with the Orlando Economic Partnership.

They say the hope is companies that pay employees more than the county average, which is about $58,000 a year, will want to move in.

One example is Microvast Lake Mary, which makes lithium ion battery solutions. The Texas-based company bought what used to be a business office in Lake Mary coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the county is hoping others will follow, and it turns out plenty of space is available to work from and live in.

ReMAX commercial real estate agent Chuck Rudis has been negotiating commercial space in Central Florida for over 20 years.

He says COVID changed the way businesses operated with remote work — but that has also created ample opportunity for new businesses and people to come in.

“It’s a different graveyard than what you’ve seen with retails in the mall,” Rudis said. “These can be repurposed easier — you can use them for different type of uses.”

Right now, more than 15 large office spaces are available in the Seminole County market.

“Might either be shell space, or its just empty,” Rudis said, standing in a Lake Mary building with an entire second floor available. “We will say build it out the way you want to, or we will take what we have here and rearrange it.”

And if businesses move in, that means people will too.

Will LaValle, who also is with ReMAX, sells homes and assists in relocating company employees to Central Florida.

Typically, when a company does invest in relocating workers, it helps the housing market.

“They are going to impact pricing on the properties,” he said. “People coming in making more money, they will be able to afford the higher interest rates, these homes will start moving quicker and it will pick the market back up.”

More than 300 homes are currently listed for sale in the county, but if a company move to the area is also felt outside the housing market.

“They start supporting those small local businesses,” Seminole County Chamber President Rebekah Arthur said from outside the Verizon offices in Lake Mary. “Here off International Parkway, you can see the small restaurants, the retail shops that all of the employees that work in these buildings are supporting and frequenting.”

More workers means more money coming in to the county, and county leaders hope it is just a matter of time until vacant space is office space.