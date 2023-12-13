TAMPA, Fla. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) has released its holiday shipping deadlines if you plan on sending gifts this year and want them to arrive in time for Christmas.

USPS has hired 10,000 seasonal employees to keep up with the increased demand for mail delivery in December.

Tampa’s post offices have increased its mail and package capacity to 70 million, an increase of 10 million compared to last year.

What You Need To Know Standard mail deadline Dec. 16



Priority mail deadline Dec. 20



Priority Express deadline Dec. 21





US Postal Service full list of holiday shipping deadlines

James Stanton with the USPS Town ’N' Country office said lines are increasing during peak hours at local post offices. However, USPS has a number of methods to send mail and packages and avoid the lines.

“We have self-service machines in a lot of our post office lobbies where people can go 24 hours a day and purchase the shipping they need,” Stanton said. “We also have the ability to print your postage online and you can drop or have pickups done at your home.

“You can have those done online and have the carriers pick the postage up for you.”

USPS said it will mail around 200 million packages per week between now and Christmas Day.