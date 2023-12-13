The Bank of America name will stay atop the Carolina Panthers stadium with a new naming rights deal, the team said Wednesday.

Bank of America has had naming rights for the Charlotte stadium since 2004. The Carolina Panthers did not give details on how much the naming rights cost or how long the new deal is for.

"We are proud that the stadium will continue to carry the name of one of Charlotte's most iconic and philanthropic companies," said Kristi Coleman, President of the Carolina Panthers, in a news release.

"Extending our naming rights agreement not only speaks to the value of our partnership but also underscores the mutual trust and shared commitment that defines our relationship," she said.

Business at the stadium is more than NFL games. In the past five years, the stadium has hosted major musicians, like Taylor Swift. It's the home of Charlotte FC.

The stadium will host the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 27. Next year, the stadium will be a host site for CONMEBOL's Copa America 2024, a major international soccer tournament.

Bank of America Stadium has also served as a polling place for elections and a mass vaccination site early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Charlotte appeared to lose a long-time PGA Tour event when Wells Fargo announced it would no longer sponsor the Wells Fargo Championship. The golf tournament has taken place at Quail Hollow Club, which has hosted the PGA Championship and the Presidents Cup, for more than 20 years.

The tour said it’s meeting with potential title sponsors and plans to remain in Charlotte.