Nearly one year ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington and received a hero’s welcome as his country fought back against Russia’s invasion. He received promises of support from Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle, the announcement of $1.85 billion in aid from the United States, and a promise from President Joe Biden that “the American people … will stay with you for as long as it takes.”

“You will never stand alone,” the president promised.

But the Ukrainian leader’s visit to the Capitol on Tuesday will likely be much different from his last experience. As Russia’s invasion of the country drags into its third year, additional U.S. aid to Ukraine is hanging in the balance — in large part due to a demand from Republicans that any assistance to the country be coupled with changes at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Despite the partisan divide, Zelenskyy walked into his briefing with U.S. senators Tuesday morning flanked side-by-side by both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., both staunch proponents of providing more aid to Ukraine.

Schumer called it a "very good and productive meeting" afterwards.

"We cannot let [Russian President Vladimir] Putin influence, through any surrogate, what we need to do for Ukraine," the New York Democrat said. "He needs the aid quickly."

Ahead of Zelenskyy’s high-stakes meetings, the White House late Monday pointed to newly declassified intelligence that shows Ukraine has inflicted heavy losses on Russia in recent fighting along the Avdiivka-Novopavlivka axis — including 13,000 casualties and over 220 combat vehicle losses. The Ukrainian holdout in the country’s partly-occupied east has been the center of some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks.

U.S. intelligence officials have determined that the Russians think if they can achieve a military deadlock through the winter it will drain Western support for Ukraine and ultimately give Russia the advantage, despite the fact that Russians have sustained heavy losses and have been slowed by persistent shortages of trained personnel, munitions, and equipment.

“Russia is determined to press forward with its offensive despite its losses. It is more critical now than ever that we maintain our support for Ukraine so they can continue to hold the line and regain their territory,” said White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson. She added that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is clearly watching what happens in Congress — and we need Congress to act this month to support Ukraine in its time of need.”

Republicans in Congress, fueled by Johnson’s far-right flank in the House, have taken on an increasingly isolationist stance in U.S. foreign policy, demanding changes to American border and immigration policies in exchange for any funds to battle Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Biden last week said that he is willing to make “significant compromises” on border policy as he urged Democrats and Republicans to come together on a compromise to get his $106 billion national security package passed, which includes funding for Israel, Ukraine and allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

But a breakthrough in the talks -- led on either side by Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat, and Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, a Republican -- appears to be elusive.

Lankford on Monday told CNN there was “no way” those involved in working out a deal could reach an agreement before the end of the week. The key question, he said, is whether Congress stays in Washington next week to continue hashing out a deal.

Both lawmakers said in separate interviews Sunday that talks were ongoing and a deal was certainly possible, but gave very little indication that an accord was possible.

Zelenskyy, who visited Washington just months ago in September when the aid package was first being considered, is making his third trip to the Capitol since the war broke out in February 2022.

His surprise arrival days before Christmas last December was Zelenskyy’s first wartime trip out of Ukraine and he received thunderous applause in Congress. Lawmakers sported the blue-and-yellow colors of Ukraine, and Zelenskyy, delivering a speech that drew on the parallels to World War II as he thanked Americans for their support, presented the country’s flag signed by frontline troops to then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

But 2023 brought a new power center of hard-right Republicans, many aligned with Donald Trump, the former president who is now the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 race for the White House.

New Speaker Johnson, on the job since October when Republicans ousted their previous leader Kevin McCarthy, has spoken publicly in favor of aiding Ukraine, as has Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. But it’s not certain they can steer an aid package through the House’s right flank.

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Zelenskyy has an opportunity to impress on Johnson in their private talk “the moral clarity and why is Ukraine important.”

Spectrum News' Maddie Gannon and The Associated Press contributed to this report.