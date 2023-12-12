SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota School Board is considering a resolution that would request that the co-founder of the group Moms for Liberty and school board member Bridget Ziegler step down from the board.

Ziegler has served on the board since 2014.

Sarasota Police Department is investigating a woman's accusation that Christian Ziegler raped her at her apartment in October



Board Chair Karen Rose is set to call on Ziegler to step down following a sexual assault investigation into her husband, Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler.

He is facing allegations of rape.

“I personally care about Bridget and her family and deeply regret the necessity for this course of action, but given the intense media scrutiny locally and nationally, her continued presence on the Board would cause irreparably harmful distractions to our critical mission,” Rose wrote.

The alleged victim says she had previously been in a three-way sexual relationship with the Zieglers.

According to the affidavit, she canceled a meet-up with the couple when she found out Bridget would not be there. She told police Christian Ziegler allegedly still showed up at her apartment and that’s when she says the attack happened, stated the affidavit.

Christian Ziegler said he has been falsely accused and will not resign as GOP party chair. No criminal charges have been filed against him.

But the Republican Party of Florida is holding a special meeting this weekend to discuss his future.

Groups are planning to gather ahead of the Sarasota County school board meeting Tuesday night, calling for her to voluntarily resign.

Support Our Schools and other organizations will also hold a news conference prior to the school board meeting.