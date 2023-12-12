ORLANDO, Fla. — In a survey of 100 cities from across the country, WalletHub announced Tuesday that out of them all, Orlando is the best place to ring in the new year.

The City Beautiful beat out cities like San Diego, New York City, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Miami, to claim the No. 1 spot.

The study made up of 100 cities included comparisons of the legality of fireworks, nightlife options per capita, food affordability and the forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31.

"When choosing which city to spend New Year’s in, it’s important to consider a variety of factors, from the activities offered to how big the crowds will be to what weather you can expect," WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said in a release, “The biggest concern has to be the cost. Hotels and restaurants may hike their prices significantly for the holiday, which puts an extra strain on people’s wallets after they have already been hit hard by inflation."

The study recognized the City Beautiful for its unique tourist spots, hotels and food options. Orlando ranks first when it comes to nightlife and restaurants rated 4.5 stars and above, according to WalletHub.

When ringing in the new year, fireworks are a sure bet: Orlando is known to have some of the longest firework displays in the nation. Consumer fireworks are legal in the city, so visitors and residents have the ability to set up their own shows.

Other Florida cities that made the list included Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Hialeah.