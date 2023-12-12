New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is planning to endorse former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in the GOP presidential primary on Tuesday night at a town hall in Manchester, multiple national and local outlets have reported.

“It’s going to be a great day in New Hampshire with Governor [Sununu],” Haley wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Her campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment confirming the endorsement. “See everyone in Manchester tonight!”

Sununu has, to this point, stayed neutral while appearing alongside candidates not named Donald Trump as they traversed the Granite State. But the extremely popular Republican governor, who declined to mount a White House bid of his own, has praised Haley as she has risen to a distant second place in polls in the GOP primary’s second state, outpacing former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Voters there cast their ballots on Jan. 23, 2024.

“I look forward to joining Nikki at her town hall this evening – it’s going to be a lot of fun!” the governor said in a statement. His office declined to expand on his plans.

Though he once considered a run for president himself, Sununu stayed out of the race and announced in July he won’t seek a fifth, two-year term as governor in 2024.

Haley will be in New Hampshire from Tuesday to Thursday, participating in town halls. While she trails Trump by 50 percentage points nationally, she has climbed to second place in New Hampshire with a polling average of 19%, according to FiveThirtyEight. Trump leads in New Hampshire with an average of nearly 45%. In the primary’s first state, Iowa, she trails both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And in the third-voting state and her home state of South Carolina – where she served as governor – she is polling around 22%, trailing Trump’s 50% support.

“Chris Sununu knows a loser when he sees one – and he’s found his next flop in Nikki Haley. Two MAGA extremists trying desperately to masquerade as moderates,” Democratic National Committee press secretary Sarafina Chitika said in a statement on Tuesday. “Haley and her deeply unpopular agenda would lose next year regardless of today’s endorsement, but Sununu’s support is the nail in the coffin.”

Trump's campaign also panned the reported endorsement, with spokesperson Steven Cheung telling CNN: "The only endorsement in politics that matters is President Trump’s endorsement."

Both the Biden campaign and the DNC quickly noted Sununu and Haley’s positions on restrictive abortion bans, though Haley supports six-week bans and has said she would sign a national abortion ban if president. Sununu signed a 24-week abortion ban into law in 2021 and while Democrats tried to tie him to a recent proposal by some New Hampshire GOP lawmakers to ban abortions after 15 days, Sununu told local ABC affiliate WMUR 9 that "I think it's safe to say we are putting this one in the crazy pile." One sponsor of the bill, Rep. John Sellers, admitted it would never pass, according to WMUR 9.

“As she returns to the Granite State, [Haley] must answer whether her support for extreme abortion bans includes the near-total ban proposed by New Hampshire Republicans last week,” Chitika said in a statement. “Haley owes the American people answers on her unpopular track record – and just how far her extreme agenda would go to undermine their fundamental freedoms.”

Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to questions about her stance on the proposed New Hampshire ban.

Democrats also slammed Haley for reneging on her public statements that she would only campaign for and with Republicans who don’t spread the lies of Donald Trump and his allies about the 2020 election being stolen. They pointed toward her naming Don Bolduc to be her New Hampshire campaign chair.

Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who unsuccessfully ran for Senate in New Hampshire last year, questioned the veracity of 2020 election results and made false claims there was widespread fraud on a QAnon-adjacent podcast. He also boosted conspiracy theories that billionaire Bill Gates was planting microchips in COVID-19 vaccines. (Gates did not do that. There are no microchips in COVID-19 vaccines.)

​Bolduc “knows what it’s like to fight for our freedoms on the battlefield and at home,” Haley wrote on X, in June. “We’re glad he’s on our team.”

Sununu initially attacked Bolduc and said he “was not a serious candidate,” endorsing another candidate opposing the general. But when he won the Republican primary, the governor backed Bolduc in his failed bid against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

As he did with Bolduc, Sununu is endorsing an alternative in the hopes that his party will send a more moderate-presenting candidate to face a Democrat next November. He has implored Republicans to back a non-Trump candidate throughout the cycle and grown increasingly critical of the former president, who has returned the animosity in kind – “I never liked him,” the 2024 GOP primary’s frontrunner wrote on social media in July.

But last month, he said on a podcast he would vote for Trump over President Joe Biden in a rematch of 2020.

“I’m a Republican,” Sununu said. “I just want Republicans to win. That’s all I care about.”