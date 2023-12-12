MINNEOLA, Fla. — The Lake County School District is moving forward with plans to build a new relief school in Minneola as the city experiences rapid growth.

Tuesday, crews broke ground on the new K-8 school. District officials said they plan on opening up a new school every year indefinitely to keep up with the growing population.

“We know that with every new school that opens up it does help to reduce class sizes and offer some exciting new learning opportunities for each community," said Superintendent Diane Kornegay. "(It gets) kids closer to their homes so transportation doesn’t become a barrier and really creating these community school concepts.”

Right next to the area where the new school is being built is a new subdivision that will bring at least 10,000 new homes to Minneola. Right now, the closest elementary school is 6.5 miles away.

In a year and a half, the community will have an elementary and middle school within walking distance.

It is something Elsie Bertini, who just moved from Clermont to Minneola, and her family are excited about.

“Before this, we were not in an HOA. We were living the country life, which is amazing and peaceful, but it’s also a lot of work," said Bertini. "We wanted to be closer to a grocery store and our kids’ schools.”

Right now, Bertini homeschools her youngest, Nicolas. But by August 2025, he’ll be heading to the new K-8 school just down the road.

“He’s motivated to learn how to ride his bike. As a parent, anything that makes it convenient when it comes to kids — it’s the best,” said Bertini.

They’re even practicing their new walking route to school.

“I’m thinking about how this is going to be our everyday thing. It’s definitely very enjoyable right now because the weather is so lovely," said Bertini. "The summer will be a little more challenging. But anything beats school line pickup.”

With this new school may come smaller class sizes and even special programs.

“I’m excited to see the new classes they offer and that more one-on-one, especially with him coming from homeschool. I think that’s going to be a huge benefit,” said Bertini. “It’s just so cool to think that there’s going to be a building here with kids and teachers. It’s just so amazing. And he gets to be one of the first students to attend. I think that’s also very cool."

In the coming year, the district will pick a principal. That principal can then decide how they’d like to go about choosing the name, mascot, as well as programs offered at this specific school.