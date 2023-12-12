MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A teen from Allen Park, Michigan, which is a suburb of Detroit, has been charged in connection to the suicide of a Texas child. It's alleged the teen convinced the child to take his own life during an online game.

The Texas child was from Montgomery County, a suburban area outside of Houston. According to CBS News Detroit, the child had expressed suicidal thoughts in the online gaming community.

The Michigan teen allegedly harassed the victim to the point of suicide, according to KHOU. The Texas child was wearing a gaming headset at the time of his death and appeared to be online.

WXYZ Detroit reports that the Michigan teen pled true to a felony charge of aiding suicide and a misdemeanor charge of harassment causing death last week in a Montgomery County courtroom.

KHOU said the teen suspect will be on probation until he is 18 years old and will be required to take a suicide awareness program. He will not be allowed access to online gaming or electronics with internet access.

Names have not been released since those involved are both minors.

The Michigan teen was 15 at the time of the incident. The investigation began back in January 2023, when the incident occurred.

