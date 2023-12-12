ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents will be getting the first look at an action plan Orange County leaders have put together to address unmet needs following Hurricane Ian.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated more than $219 million from a federal block grant to Orange County to divvy up amongst residents and other recovery efforts to repair the damage while also preparing the community to withstand future storms.

What You Need To Know Public input meetings as well as surveying began back in September so Orange County leaders could get an idea of what the unmet needs, following Hurricane Ian were in the community A draft action plan was put together and will be presented to the county commission Tuesday morning, during the county commission meeting Some of the results from the online survey suggest that half of the nearly 800 people that participated did not experience damage from the storm; but half of the people that participated also shared that their community is still dealing with flooding and water drainage issues

After months of public input meetings and gathering data from an online survey, the results have been compiled and turned into a preliminary plan on how the funds will be used.

According to the action plan released on Dec. 11, the unmet needs in Orange County currently exceed the more than $219 million awarded from the block grant; with a total of more than $427 million of unmet needs still remaining in this community.

That includes $253 million in unmet needs for housing, another $160 million for infrastructure and public facilities and more than $13 million for unmet needs related to economic revitalization.

County leaders also factored in survey responses from about 800 people. The results indicated that more than half the people that answered the survey, 58.85%, said they did not have any damage from Hurricane Ian. More than half of the people who participated also shared that their community is still experiencing “ongoing flooding or street drainage concerns.” That accounted for about 54.70% of those that answered the survey.

In response to the survey results, the county is proposing to use $108 million from the $219 million for housing, meaning rehab and new housing construction.

Additionally, $59 million will go towards infrastructure and public facilities with $28 million for mitigation. The rest will be split between public services like economic recovery activities, administration and planning, including studies.

The full draft action plan is available for review on the Orange County website from now until Jan. 11. The draft action plan will be presented to the county commission during their regularly scheduled commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12, which starts at 9 a.m.