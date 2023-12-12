Harvard's governing board says that it is standing behind university president Claudine Gay despite calls for her ouster after her testimony at a contentious House hearing on antisemitism last week.
"Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing," a statement from the Harvard Corporation released early Tuesday reads.
Gay, the first Black president of the esteemed Ivy League university, faced a firestorm of criticism after she gave evasive answers when grilled by New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik about whether calls for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard's code of conduct. She later apologized for her remarks.
This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.