TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After Florida State became the first undefeated Power 5 team in the 10-year history of the College Football Playoff to be excluded from a chance to play for a national championship, state Attorney General Ashley Moody is planning to subpoena the CFP's selection committee.

What You Need To Know State Attorney General Ashley Moody is planning to subpoena the CFP's selection committee following FSU's playoff snub



Moody says the investigation is focused on possible conspiracy and antitrust violations



The Seminoles are slated to play the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30

Moody is asking the committee to hand over documents and records on everyone involved in the selection process.

She’s also looking into pay records, communication records and more.

Moody says the investigation is focused on possible conspiracy and antitrust violations.

“I recognize when there needs to be answers,” she said. “There needs to be transparency for the sake of college football and the purity of the sport. This is an important investigation going forward. I think not just Floridians, but folks nationwide will want answers.”

She adds that the omission will cost Florida State University and the Atlantic Coast Conference millions of dollars.

Previously, Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged $1 million for “any litigation expenses that may come as a result of this really, really poor decision by the College Football Playoff.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) also sent a letter to CFP Selection Committee Chairman Boo Corrigan demanding full transparency from the committee regarding how the decision was reached.

The two teams knocked out of the CFP, FSU and two-time defending champion Georgia, will meet in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

The Seminoles still have the opportunity to play for the third perfect season in school history. FSU went 14-0 in 2013 and 12-0 in 1999, both of those seasons ending with national titles.