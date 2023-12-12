HONOLULU — A projected global economic slowdown prompted the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism to lower its projected economic growth rate for 2024 to 1.3% from 1.5% in its fourth-quarter 2023 Statistical and Economic Report.

The report also included a revised projection for 2023 upward to 1.9% to reflect both stronger than anticipated growth in the first half of the year, as measured by the growth of the gross domestic product, and the downward impact of the Maui wildfires.

According to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Hawaii’s economic growth in the first half of 2023 was 2.4%, higher than the overall national mark of 2.0%.

DBEDT projects that growth for the second half of the year will be at 1.4% due to the fallout from the wildfires.

Overall, Hawaii still lags behind the rest of the country in post-pandemic recovery. While the U.S. economy has fully recovered — and grown — since 2021, Hawaii’s recovery stood at 97.7% compared to the first half of 2019. DBEDT forecasts that the local economy will not be fully recovered until 2025.

The fourth-quarter report noted strong economic performance through the first 10 months of 2023, buoyed by a 5.5% increase in total visitor arrivals compared to the same period in 2022 (93.4% of the 2019 level), with a 56.1% increase in international arrivals more than offsetting a 3.6% decrease in domestic arrivals.

In the same 10-month period, the labor force increased by 0.1% compared to the same period in 2022 (98.6% of the 2019 level). Unemployment averaged 3%, half of a percentage point lower than the same period in 2022 and 0.4% higher compared to the same period in 2019.

According to the Urban Hawaii consumer price indicator, the state consumer inflation averaged 3.0% in the first nine months of 2023. This was higher than the 1.7% recorded over the same period in 2019 but significantly lower than the national level of 4.4%.

General excise tax revenue collections increased by 5.1% for the first 10 months of 2023 compared to the same period the previous year.

As the report highlights, the August wildfires had a significant impact on the state economy. Between August and October, visitor arrivals by air to Maui County decreased 51.4% compared to the same period a year earlier. This was offset somewhat by increases in arrivals to Oahu (12.7%), Kauai (6.5%) and Hawaii Island (1.9%).

Over the same period, visitor spending decreased 41.4% on Maui and 7% overall.

According to DBEDT, the number of unemployed persons in Maui County increased by 87.1% between August and October compared to the same period in 2022. The county’s monthly unemployment rate in September was 8.3%, the highest it has been since the height of the pandemic.

Looking ahead, the report highlighted several areas of concern, including continued outmigration of residents, the ongoing labor shortage, high interest rates and mortgage rates (even without further increases) and an increase in bankruptcy filings.

Michael Tsai covers local and state politics for Spectrum News Hawaii. He can be reached at michael.tsai@charter.com.