President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday will mark the fifth night of Hanukkah — the Jewish holiday known as the “festival of lights” — with a reception at the White House, the administration announced.

The event, which will include nearly 800 guests, according to the White House, comes amid the backdrop of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which just entered its second month, as well as rising antisemitism in the U.S. and around the world.

Rabbi Angela Buchdahl, the Senior Rabbi at New York’s Central Synagogue and a pioneering leader in the Reform Judaism movement, will be on hand to lead the traditional menorah lighting. Buchdahl, the first Asian American to be ordained as a rabbi or cantor in North America and the first woman to lead Central Synagogue in its 180-year history, previously visited the White House to lead the menorah lighting in 2014 under then-President Barack Obama.

“Hanukkah is really all about a celebration of nissim, of miracles,” Buchdahl said at the time, later adding: “Tonight that we, a tiny religious minority are here and able to celebrate our holiday with you in the White House is a miracle that we do not take for granted as the Jewish people.”

According to Jewish tradition, the menorah is symbolic of the miracle that occurred after the Maccabes reclaimed the Temple in Jerusalem from the Seleucid Empire. There was only enough oil to Temple menorah for one day, but it lasted for eight days — hence the length of the Hanukkah holiday.

The menorah will be lit by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president who has led the Biden administration’s efforts to counter antisemitism, and White House staffers who are the descendants of Holocaust survivors.

According to the White House, Biden is expected to discuss how the Hanukkah holiday is a “timeless story of miracles,” while noting “that even in dark times we can find the light.”

Even before the war in Gaza broke out, the Biden White House has worked to fight back against antisemitism. In May, the administration released a first-ever strategy to combat anti-Jewish hate, which details more than 100 new actions the federal government will take to increase awareness and understanding of antisemitism, protect Jewish institutions and communities, fight against the normalization of antisemitism and build cross-community solidarity aimed at countering antisemitism.

But antisemitism has only intensified in some quarters since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other militants sparked Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, which faces heightened criticism for the mounting Palestinian death toll. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of an impending “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza and urged its members to demand an immediate humanitarian cease-fire.

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is the first Jewish person to be the spouse of one of the country’s nationally elected leaders. Last week, he presided over the lighting ceremony of a massive menorah in front of the White House to mark Hanukkah’s first night, saying then that American Jews are “feeling alone” and “in pain.”

In an interview with Spectrum News in September around the Rosh Hashanah holiday, Emhoff discussed his historic White House role. He also reflected on the kind of world he wants to live in, echoing the message of an op-ed he penned a year prior about the focus of the holiday.

“I want to live in a world that's safe. I want to live in a world that's free, that's equitable, that's fair, where we have a rule of law, where people believe in that,” he said. “I wrote that a year ago and one of the things I also committed to do, was do everything I can in my power to help and to fight hate, but also to fight for other people. And I think I've really done that and this year, I'm recommitting myself to do even more.”

On Saturday, Liz Magill, the president of the University of Pennsylvania, resigned amid pressure from donors and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say under repeated questioning that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school’s conduct policy.

Universities across the U.S. have been accused of failing to protect Jewish students amid rising fears of antisemitism worldwide and fallout from the war in Gaza.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.