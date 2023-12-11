RACINE, Wis. — From clothing and purses to jewelry and skincare, along with sweet and savory treats — the Be Plush Collective strives to have something in store for everyone.

What You Need To Know Yolanda Coleman started the Be Plush Collective to help other women succeed



There's five women buisness owners in the collective



Four of the five women have gone through a cancer journey



Their goal is to inspire other women hoping to own a business

Yolanda Coleman is one of five business owners in the boutique. She opened the store in 2021 to help women succeed.

“There [are] so many women who want to open up their business but for a lot of reasons, like overhead, it’s hard to start their business and to have a brick and mortar,” Coleman explained.

The collective is currently made up of five female business owners. Coleman said the group has grown into a family and helps each other out — not only with their businesses but also their personal lives.

“The sisterhood we have here in this store is just wonderful,” said Coleman.

All the women have faced their own challenges in life. Tracey Riley is the owner of HoneyBee’s Bling Hive. She is an Army veteran and has battled PTSD, while Coleman is a two-time breast cancer survivor.

“I feel like I’m truly making it happen now thanks to my sisters,” said Riley. “I’m so very grateful for that and learning how to thrive after the military.”

Joyce Cook, who owns JC’s Boutique and Handbag, is also a breast cancer survivor.

“There might be someone out there thinking [of starting] a business that might be sick,” said Cook. “Deal with your health, but deal with your dreams.”

Janela Smith owns Sheabrojae’s Natural Expression. She is a kidney cancer survivor and currently has congestive heart failure.

“We power up from each other,” said Smith. “We’re each other’s strength. We embrace each other. We share ideas. This is a sisterhood.”

Michelle Harris of DellaMaChris Bakery has esophageal cancer.

“We know of each other’s illness, but you would never know,” said Harris. “Yolanda walks through that door strutting. There’s never no ‘ugh.’ There’s not time for that when you have a business.”

The group of women all lean on each other through tough times, all while helping each other make their business dreams come true.

The women said they hope to inspire others who have gone through similar journeys, along with being each other's biggest cheerleaders.

“I always say God brought us all together and I truly believe that because when I first started and had thoughts of starting my business, I never thought it would come to this,” said Coleman.

Coleman said she is thankful for the opportunity to follow her dream of opening the collective and hopes to continue the sisterhood to show other people anything can happen when you come together and support one another.