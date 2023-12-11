MADISON, Wis. — Dr. Ronak Mehta, a devoted mother and local physician in Madison, has captivated a national competition with her exceptional creation.

What You Need To Know Madison doctor, Dr. Ronak Mehta, has gained national acclaim for Nerdbugs, a unique line of anatomically correct plushies originating from her medical school e-book idea Nerdbugs, a five-star Amazon women-owned small business, recently earned recognition from the National Chamber of Commerce as a top Midwest finalist, reflecting substantial growth and retail success Mehta's creations have impacted the lives of nearly 70,000 people, with Nerdbugs serving as a comforting companion for children, especially those dealing with health issues

Mehta’s journey to creating plush organs all started back in medical school when she conceptualized an e-book, titled “An Extraordinary Expedition into the Human Body.”

“It’s exciting to watch that idea just come to life,” Mehta said about her company’s creation.

Five years ago, Mehta transformed her anatomically correct characters into Nerdbugs, plushes that accurately represent the human body. The impact has been substantial.

“In the last few years, we’ve been able to impact the lives of close to 70,000 people,” Mehta shared.

Nerdbugs hasn’t only become a successful Amazon women-owned small business; It also recently received recognition from the National Chamber of Commerce as a top Midwest finalist for a prestigious award.

“She’s really grown substantially. She has substantial revenue, and she’s selling at major retailers. And that’s a big accomplishment. That’s not easy,” said Janet Mulvey, who oversees the national chamber’s America’s Top Small Business Competition.

Mulvey highlighted the importance of Nerdbugs for children. She said they provide a means for those with health issues to connect with plush toys and express their feelings.

It’s the reason Mehta said she was developing more initiatives for children. She is currently rewriting her children’s book and making a kid-friendly TV show.

“Kind of fuse fun and education into one like, the whole space of edutainment,” Mehta said. “My goal is to create a space where children can learn about their bodies in a fun and accessible way while addressing sensitive topics like depression and heart problems.”