One way to excite our taste buds is to try out new food spots. In 2023, lots of new eateries opened on Oahu, and Spectrum News rounded up a few that stood out to us. Check out the list below.

1. Bagel spot serves New York-style bagels with a Hawaii twist

While the world shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19, Talia Bongolan-Schwartz was in Oahu, where she had moved to attend graduate school, missing her home: New York.

In her freezer, she kept a stash of bagels, her comfort food, which she had hand carried on the plane from New York to Hawaii. One day, she realized they were all gone. Talia’s wife, Kelly Bongolan-Schwartz, convinced her that together they could fill the void by making bagels. It took a few tries, but eventually, the pair made a bagel that tasted like home.

“We just got to a point where I tasted it and there was just nostalgia,” Talia said while talking with Spectrum News.

This was the beginning of Tali's Bagels & Schmear. In Nov. 2021, the couple started selling their bagels via Instagram before expanding to the Kakaako and Kailua farmers' markets. In July 2023, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Ward Village.

2. MangoMango Dessert opens new location in Kapahulu

The lyrics, "My heart does the tango with every little move you make … I love you like a mango," might come to mind at a new dessert shop in Honolulu.

MangoMango Dessert, a popular Hong Kong-inspired dessert chain, opened a new location in Kapahulu in July.

This is MangoMango’s third location in Hawaii, with other locations at Pearlridge Center and Ala Moana Center.

The dessert spot started in New York’s Chinatown in 2013 and now has over 30 locations in 12 states. MangoMango Dessert serves Hong Kong-style sweet soups, dessert teas, smoothies, ice cream, crepes, waffles, and pastries. The menu includes mango juice sago and pomelo served with mango ice cream, mango mille crepe cake, and papaya snow fungus with almonds.

3. Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle opens at Pearlridge Center

Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle opened at Pearlridge Center in August.

The Chinese chain has 750 branches, including 70 in North America. This is Hawaii’s first Ten Seconds restaurant, according to a news release.

A love story inspired the restaurant’s noodle menu.

During the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912), a scholar was studying for his imperial exam in a gazebo on an island in the center of a lake in Yunnan Province. His wife would bring him his favorite rice noodles every day by crossing a lengthy bridge to the gazebo. However, she found they would be soggy by the time she reached him. So she switched it up, keeping the soup hot in a fire-heated ceramic pot and adding the noodles and other ingredients once at the gazebo. Her clever creation was delicious and became widely known as “crossing-the-bridge” noodles.

The noodle menu includes golden hot and sour soup, pork bone soup, a vegetarian tomato soup, Szechuan mala spicy soup, and more. Noodles are made with rice flour, making them gluten-free.

4. New grocery store opens in Waikiki

A full-service grocery store opened on Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki on Jan. 11. It is the only full-service grocery store in the heart of Waikiki.

Waikiki Market, the new grocery store, opened on the second floor of the apartment complex Lilia Waikiki, which is located across from the International Market Place. This is the same location as the Food Pantry, which was closed in 2019 after 60 years of operation for the construction of Lilia Waikiki. The apartment complex was just completed in April.

Waikiki Market features food stations, prepared foods and two new restaurants. The new grocery store highlights local products, selling lei, poke and freshly made malasadas.

One of the restaurants, Piko Kitchen + Bar, serves Hawaii-style comfort food and drinks on the street-level off Kuhio Avenue. The other restaurant, Olili Waikiki, is located inside Waikiki Market.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke covers the Hawaiian Islands for Spectrum News Hawaii. Email her at michelle.brodervandyke@charter.com.