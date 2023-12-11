ORLANDO, Fla. — Cold temperatures are here, which means those who live on the streets will have to look for warmth.

That's where One Heart For Women and Children steps in, collecting and distributing blankets for those in need.

But they need a lot more blankets to keep up — putting out the call for donations today.

To donate, there are drop offs at 2040 North Rio Grande Avenue in Orlando on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Stephanie Bowman, the founder of the nonprofit, escaped domestic violence with her two young kids 25 years ago.

“We left in the middle of the night with nothing and it was cold and somebody gave us some blankets the second day I was homeless,” she said. “I’ll tell ya, being able to wrap that blanket around me and wrap it around my children, we had some warmth, and we also felt a bit of safety that night.”

That is when she vowed to start One Heart for Women and Children, to help those in similar situations. Right now, she is focused on collecting blankets for Christmas.

“We have about 1,900 hundred children that have not been sponsored,” said Bowman.

But with these rollercoaster temperatures, even more people need help keeping warm.

“We are seeing a lot more people that need blankets right now because it is dipping in temperatures,” said Bowman. “The shelters don’t open until it is a certain degree outside so we want to be able to help as many people with blankets”

Among them is Donna Cook, who lives in a tent with her two sons.

“When the wind blows, we are extremely cold,” she said. “We just try to bundle up all three of us together at one time.”

She also escaped domestic violence and after losing her hand on the streets, it makes it hard for her to work and have a place of her own.

But thanks to donations, she now has a way to beat the cold.

“We are on the floor with wood underneath us and there is no warmth,” she said. “You have to be thankful and you have to be blessed for everything you get.”

One Heart needs more donations to keep up, though.

“Blankets are $3 dollars,” said Bowman. “They are $3 dollars at Walgreens, $3 dollars at Walmart. If you just go in and just be able to give to one person, that one helps to make an impact.”

An act they hope can be heart warming in more way than one.

To donate, One Heart for Women and Children (2040 North Rio Grande Avenue) accepts drop offs Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The organization can also be contacted at 321-299-4594 or helponeheart@gmail.com