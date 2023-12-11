TAMPA, Fla. — A bill proposed in the U.S. House that would block what is known as “trigger leads” is creating debate between consumers and the financial sector.

What You Need To Know A bill is now pending in the U.S. House called Protecting Consumers from Abusive Mortgage Leads Act





Some are reporting hundreds of phone calls within days after applying for a new mortgage





Companies are targeting those who have current mortgages and are selling their current home to buy new ones





Currently it is legal for companies to buy targeted data from major credit ratings reporting agencies

All three major credit reporting agencies are currently sell their data in batches to companies that tailor marketing and advertising campaigns to consumer.

The sale of that data and what companies are doing with it has created a problem known as trigger leads.

Credit reporting data is used by companies to find “triggers” in credit reports, allowing companies to target consumers that have just applied for new credit.

In the case of Brice Tortorici and her husband, they received more than 100 unsolicited calls.

The couple were in the process of selling their home in Bradenton and buying a new home in Tampa.

Tortorici says minutes after their credit was pulled for a new mortgage, the calls began.

“Our phones were blowing up. I had well over 100 calls in only two days,” said Tortorici. “They were back to back to back to back, like there was almost no break between calls.”

A new act proposed in the U.S. House, Protecting Consumers from Abusive Mortgage Leads Act, would block companies from mining data that is leading to trigger leads.

On its face, the bill would fight back against the hundreds of calls some consumers get from telemarketers.

However, some argue the bill would have a chilling effect on companies across all areas of advertising and marketing.

As the bill is still pending in Congress, Tortorici is hopeful lawmakers will eventually push the bill through, helping other consumers avoid what they faced this fall before closing on their new home.

“I think any legislation is a step in the right direction,” Tortorici said. "There’s needs to be something in place protecting home buyers as they go through this process.”

There are two websites available to all consumers that can help mitigate telemarketing and trigger lead calls.

Signing up is free by visiting here www.OptoutPrescreen.com and www.DoNotCall.gov.