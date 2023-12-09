MILWAUKEE — Technical colleges across Wisconsin prepare students for a wide variety of careers.

These institutions need instructors with a diverse skill set in order to offer new and better classes and training programs.

What You Need To Know MATC is looking to hire more than 60 instructors



Prior teaching experience isn't neccesary



Experience in a wide range of fields is needed



Health care, manufacturing experience is in especially high need

Milwaukee Area Technical College is among the schools making a hiring push.

MATC has around 60 open instructor positions. It’s looking to hire people with career experience in a variety of areas, including manufacturing, truck driving, health care, cosmetology and other fields.

While instructors need to have experience working in their given field, past teaching experience isn’t necessary. MATC’s Vice President of Human Resources Laquitha Bonds said they can accommodate a variety of experience levels.

“If you have taught before, great. If you haven’t, we have support right here within our faculty ranks that can help mentor and coach people and teach them how to instruct our students,” said Bonds.

Bonds said hiring instructors has become more challenging in recent years as the job market has gotten increasingly competitive. Bonds said MATC tries to emphasize the difference that instructors can make in teaching the next generation of workers.

Friedericke Wowerat has worked in the cosmetology field for decades and now brings her experience to the Cosmetology and Barber program at MATC.

Wowerat said getting to watch students grow and turn into professionals is very rewarding.

“I enjoy watching them grow and prosper. Even if they are students, I learn from them as well,” said Wowerat.

To learn more about the jobs available with MATC, you can visit its hiring website.