ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, the Salvation Army took to ICON Park with their giant red kettle in hopes of raising extra funds this holiday season.

The area commander for the organization says 32% more people are coming to their doors for services compared to last year.

What You Need To Know According to the Salvation Army, about 60% of its income is driven from holiday season fundraising efforts



Each year, the organization takes to ICON Park in hopes of raising money and awareness



Organization leaders say they have seen a 32% increase in need compared to 2022

Volunteers Maddy Lee Ann and Athena Choudhry sat atop the giant kettle with smiles as they rang iconic Salvation Army red bells. The duo, who say they became close throughout their volunteer work, have seen their fair share of hardship among even the youngest of Central Floridians.

Choudhry said there was a time when she met a young girl at an event for services who donated a few dollars for others, despite being in need herself.

"Kids are in their own world of happiness and don't really see the real issues they may be facing," said Choudhry, who is a long-time volunteer of the Salvation Army.

In Orange County alone, the school district officials estimate that 6,017 students are living in transitional housing — defined as living in transitional shelters, shared housing, inadequate housing (cars, campgrounds, streets), hotels, or motels.

A couple pics from today’s @salvationarmy Red Kettle event at @iconparkorlando. A representative with the Orlando location says roughly 60% of their income is driven from fundraising this time of year. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ZDcdSefRxD — Celeste Springer (@CelesteSpringer) December 8, 2023

Friday's fundraising effort at ICON Park will go toward year-round resources, which include housing, food and after-school programs.

"There's about a 32% increase coming to our door over last year this time," said Capt. Ken Chapman, the area commander for Salvation Army of Orange and Osceola Counties. "The problem is rampant inflation. Everything costs so much money that people are having a hard time."

While need has increased, volunteers say they're hopeful as a new, younger generation of volunteers seek out the Salvation Army.

"I feel like my favorite part about this year is just getting the younger generation involved and helping out — understanding what the Salvation Army is all about," Lee Ann said.

On Dec. 14, the Salvation Army will be distributing their Angel Tree gifts to about 5,000 kids and 1,000 seniors.

Meanwhile, Orange County Public Schools says they've partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute meals over winter break.